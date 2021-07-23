As voters consider representation of local governments and school boards, we have the responsibility to educate ourselves on what the candidates know about the positions they are running for. Beyond the rhetoric and practiced words, what do they truly know about the job? We hear words about doing and changing but ask how they will accomplish those. Does the position really have the power to achieve what they say?
Many believe they can do the job, but they are not qualified and have little knowledge of what the position entails, and that is a disservice to us all. No one has sole power, it takes collaboration and cooperation with others in order to accomplish anything. If anyone states they alone will deliver, that is a clear indication of inexperience.
We deserve people who can do the business of the people and not waste precious time trying to learn on the job.
Do not squander your vote because of fear or ideology. Vote with wisdom and clarity. When you fill in that bubble ensure you are voting for someone who is qualified, has proven experience, and who had served us, without bias or personal agenda, prior to becoming a candidate.
Amanda Swain
Walla Walla