“Wonderful, Walkable Waitsburg!” — our town is able to effectively use this branding of our community because of the excellent sidewalks and streets that are an integral part of our town’s infrastructure.
As in most small towns, our tax base is limited due to the size of our population. Many street and sidewalk projects have been financed with outside monies but it is necessary to show community buy in of projects that improve our town to keep having access to grants and other financing.
Our Waitsburg community has always stepped up to contribute to infrastructure that protect and enhance our daily lives. The Transportation Benefit District is one of those projects.
February 8th the Transportation Benefit District tax is on the ballot for renewal. This is not a new tax; this will keep in place the 1 cent sales tax on every $5 purchase.
Please consider giving your “Yes” vote on Feb. 8 for re-authorization of this successful infrastructure financing plan.
Joy Marie Smith
Waitsburg