This November, we voters will have the chance to extend the work of the Transportation Benefit District, or TBD. As a volunteer member of the District’s citizens’ advisory committee, I have observed how the city has used the 0.2% sales tax efficiently to repair and improve our streets. Anyone who has driven, biked, or walked along Isaacs, Rose, Second, Alder and Wilbur (to name a few) has surely noticed the improvements, too. As the U-B recently reported, Isaacs Avenue even won the Washington chapter of the American Public Works Association’s Project of the Year award.

Renewing this measure is important to keep the city’s good work going. Over the past ten years, the city has won $33 million in competitive grants, turning each local dollar into an additional $5.50 for our streets. For these investments, we pay only one penny per $5 purchase, but without these local funds, the city becomes ineligible to receive such additional amounts from state, federal and other sources.

In 2012, over 60% of voters approved the measure and we’ve benefited a great deal since. Please continue this important program by voting yes on Proposition 1. It’s a good deal.

John Gahbauer

Walla Walla

