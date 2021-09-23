This November, we voters will have the chance to extend the work of the Transportation Benefit District, or TBD. As a volunteer member of the District’s citizens’ advisory committee, I have observed how the city has used the 0.2% sales tax efficiently to repair and improve our streets. Anyone who has driven, biked, or walked along Isaacs, Rose, Second, Alder and Wilbur (to name a few) has surely noticed the improvements, too. As the U-B recently reported, Isaacs Avenue even won the Washington chapter of the American Public Works Association’s Project of the Year award.
Renewing this measure is important to keep the city’s good work going. Over the past ten years, the city has won $33 million in competitive grants, turning each local dollar into an additional $5.50 for our streets. For these investments, we pay only one penny per $5 purchase, but without these local funds, the city becomes ineligible to receive such additional amounts from state, federal and other sources.
In 2012, over 60% of voters approved the measure and we’ve benefited a great deal since. Please continue this important program by voting yes on Proposition 1. It’s a good deal.
John Gahbauer
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.