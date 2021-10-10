Our local city streets, roads and avenues are provided by various agencies, but they belong to all of us. As we use them, they suffer wear and tear. Over time they require updating either as-needed or replacement via the latest smart engineering and materials. As the owners and primary users, it is our responsibility to provide (and direct) the tax derived funds that our local agencies use to do what needs to be done.
One of the best uses I have encountered of sales-tax-derived dollars is through a grant interactive program referred to as a Transportation Benefit District. The sales tax directed to the TBD is just 1 penny per $5 purchase. For every dollar locally collected for the TBD, the city has generated an additional $4.50 in funds from external sources (grants that require a local match).
An excellent example of our TBD dollars at work is the smart interactive redesign of Issacs Avenue, winner of a “Project of the Year Award” from the Washington chapter of the American Public Works Association.
Vote “Yes” on Proposition 1 in November to reauthorize and continue our existing local Transportation Benefit District program.
Richard McFarland
Walla Walla
