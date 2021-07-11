I am writing in support of Terri Trick’s re-election to the Walla Walla School District Board of Directors.
I know Terri through participation with her in the Quest Program at Walla Walla Community College. She struck me as smart, self-confident, careful and critical in reading, writing and speaking, practical in outlook, endowed with common sense, and eager to serve others.
Terri is well prepared to continue serving on the school board. She and her husband are parents of three children, all products of Walla Walla Public Schools. She has an undergraduate degree in English and Spanish and a master’s degree in education and was an educator for 30 years, teaching GED courses and others at WWCC. She was a faculty leader at WWCC and has served on the boards of various community organizations.
In her work on the school board, Terri has shown that she stands for equal access to a quality education for all students, for wise use of financial resources and for fair treatment of all school district employees.
In closing, I encourage you to join me and my wife Maryjo in voting for Terri.
Bob Fontenot
Walla Walla