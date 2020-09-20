This is a response to the letter by Dr. Linda Gunshefski urging voters to vote Democrat because the Republican Party has lost its way.
I was going to say that it is the Democrats who have lost their way, but then I realized that they haven’t — they have reverted to their old ways. KKK, Jim Crow laws, no blacks voting, etc.
That was then, this is now. They keep poor Black people in their inner-city plantations, robbing them of school choice and opportunity. Letting them kill each other while the Democrats who run our failing big cities do nothing. Yet they call Republicans racists!
But I really want to highlight some of the Joe Biden unity plan that we will see if he wins. First will be higher taxes. $4 trillion worth. Open borders, decriminalization of entering our country illegally. A stop to deportation of criminal illegals,
But that’s not enough. They want U.S. taxpayers to pay to bring back criminals we have already deported! They want amnesty for the 12-15 millions illegal immigrants already here. With no penalty for entering illegally and free healthcare and free college for illegal immigrants. Our southern border will be over-run in days.
Speaking of healthcare — you will lose your private plan and have to get whatever plan the government offers you. No choice of plan or provider. Obamacare on steroids!
They will bow to the mob and get rid of our law enforcement — ICE, Border Patrol, local police, etc. BML wants to have everyone in prison on a drug or sex crime released, and those crimes decriminalized. Plus they want to take your guns away so not only can you not call the police when you need help, you can’t even defend yourself! They want to end single home ownership. End the nuclear family. End America as we know it.
We know that Biden isn’t going to be president — it will be Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, AOC and her crew of America hating anarchists who will be calling the shots. We cannot, literally cannot afford a Biden presidency. His energy plan alone will bankrupt us.
President Trump had us in the best economy in world history before COVID-19. His plans for America WORK, and he will make America great again with four more years.
So, in November, if you want to see America rise up from the ashes of this this terrible year, you need to vote straight Republican, not Democrat.
Larry Wright
Wallla Walla