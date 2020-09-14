Vote straight Democratic ticket in November
The Union-Bulletin reported on a campaign event held last Sunday in the Borleske Stadium parking lot for GOP gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp. This event included live music, merchandise sales and food vendors.
Speakers included local state Senate candidate Perry Dozier and Walla Walla City Council member Myron Huie.
On the days immediately preceding the Walla Walla event, the Culp campaign held similar events in Tri-Cities and Wenatchee. The troupe was scheduled to appear in Liberty Lake the following day.
Apparently, Mr. Culp has little concern about the potential of spreading COVID-19 from town to town during a pandemic.
The Culp campaign requested a permit from the city of Walla Walla but the permit was denied due to the county still being in Phase 2 of the “Safe Start” COVID recovery plan.
Nevertheless Mr. Culp, who is running on a “law and order” platform, deemed it acceptable to bring his traveling stage to Walla Walla and hold an event on city property without a permit.
Despite the permit being denied, the city administrators did little to dissuade the Culp event. In fact, the U-B reported that the local GOP Chair Shane Laib, said Culp organizers were able to work with the city of Walla Walla to use the public parking lot. Once the Culp campaign learned that the coast was clear, announcements were sent out. The Culp stage mysteriously dropped out of the sky onto the Borleske parking lot.
Exploiting “gray” areas in the law is not limited to the local and state Republican Party. Donald Trump uses the Justice Department as his personal law firm. He refers to our military generals as “pussies” and our fallen soldiers as “losers”and “suckers.” He has weakened the United States by not confronting Vladimir Putin when the Russian president offered bounties for dead American soldiers in Afghanistan.
There was a time when the Republican Party stood for fiscal responsibility and a strong U.S. military but that is no longer the case. The Republican Party has lost its way and at all levels of government — local, state and federal.
At this time, the main planks of the Republican Party platform are “rules are for other people” and “the law does not apply to us”.
The Republican Party no longer acts as the party of Lincoln.
If you still believe in the rule of law and accountable government, please vote straight Democrat in the upcoming November 2020 election.
Linda Gunshefski, M.D.
Walla Walla