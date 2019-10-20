It’s that time of the year again. Time to get out those checkbooks and pay your property taxes. Along with those property tax checks your mail-in ballots are due for the upcoming Nov. 5 General Election.
If you live in the city of Dayton or in Columbia County you will find on your ballot, Proposition Number 2019-035 “Establishing a General Excess Levy for the Operation and Maintenance of the Columbia County Flood Control Zone District.”
Last June, the Columbia County Board of Commissioners waved its magic wand as the legislative body of the county and created a whole new governmental entity known as the “Columbia County Flood Control Zone District.”
I recall that the county engineer stated at that time that the intent was to generate about $100,000 per year for mostly vegetation control — whatever “mostly vegetation control” means. Also at that meeting, the county assessor stated that the city was nearly at their limit for property tax assessments and that existing levy limits would only generate about $18,000. Hence the need for a new levy.
I like to think of it this way. The commissioners have created a whole new governmental pig to feed, and since there is little or no money in the existing budget to feed said pig, the commissioners want the taxpayers to create a whole new trough full of money to feed this critter so that it can grow up and become a full sized hog. I would also like to take note that the language of proposition says: ”This proposition would impose a permanent general excess tax levy within the district ...” Emphasis on the word permanent.
While I have no doubt that there is a need for maintenance on the existing levee system on the Touchet River, I would also note that the city and county have done almost nothing in the way of maintenance since the last flood episode in 1996. That would be 23 years ago.
In you are a private sector business, and you know that you have an ongoing problem, you create a special reserve fund to pay said problem. That doesn’t seem to be the case for governments, however. Whenever the politicians feel the need to feed their bureaucratic hogs, they go to the taxpayers and demand more money.
I would encourage voters and taxpayers to vote no on this proposition. Kill this pig off before it becomes a full sized hog.
Wes Harting
Dayton