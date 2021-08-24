There are many people I have had the pleasure of getting to know during my time here in the Valley, but one that stands out as exceptional is candidate for College Place mayor Jed Headley. Jed is a man of unwavering convictions and rock-steady character — precisely the type of person we need more of in public service.
Knowing that, I’m astonished at the opposition candidate’s reaction, vague and baseless accusation of "accusations," against Jed. What those accusations are is never elaborated on, and I understand that it’s merely his opponent engaging in the dishonorable tradition of political mudslinging. I should probably take that as a good sign. Clearly there’s nothing of substance available to be thrown at Jed.
I wholeheartedly endorse Jed Headley for the position of mayor of College Place. Washington towns need strong, common sense leadership now more than ever, and that’s what Jed will bring to office.
I hope the people of College Place can get behind someone who truly has the town’s best interest at heart; a working man like the rest of us, who is tired of the status-quo and wants to stand up and make a difference. Vote Jed Headley for mayor.
Eric Johansen
Walla Walla