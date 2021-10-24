I’m voting for Gustavo Reyna for Walla Walla City Council, Position 3, and I hope you will, too.
I’m impressed with Gustavo’s background and the way he has embraced our community in the few years he has been here. It’s easy to live and work in a city for years without getting involved in non-profits, attending council meetings or serving on commissions.
Gustavo is experienced with small-city governance, and as the U-B’s endorsement points out, he is a champion of community involvement. He is not a single-issue candidate. Every candidate is concerned about affordable housing, but as chair of the Community Council’s Affordable Housing Implementation Task Force, Gustavo is already immersed in that issue in our valley. In addition to his participation on other boards and task forces, his experience as mayor pro-tem in Lafayette, Colorado, prepares him for the other issues that the City Council needs to address.
I am motivated to vote for Gustavo in the upcoming election not only by his qualifications, but also by the list of people who endorse and support him. These are some of the brightest, most ethical and knowledgeable people I have met during my ten years in Walla Walla.
Ted Cox
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.