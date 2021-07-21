Soon you will have the opportunity to vote for Zana Carver for your local school board. I personally know that it is difficult to work in one city and live in another. Like Carver, I commute many miles to work and also care for family. It takes organizational skills, patience, problem-solving ability and persistence to make it all happen.
Carver has been instrumental in improving educational experiences for our students at Columbia Basin College. She has had many positions, committee memberships, awards and honors, but she is so much more than her resume would suggest. Zana Carver truly cares about people, all people. Carver has proven that she not only cares about underrepresented groups, but has a caring spirit for each individual student, faculty or staff member who passes her way. She makes time to help students and let everyone know that they are important to her.
I know that a vote for Zana Carver is a vote for quality education for every student, a support and encouragement for every staff member and high standards for the Walla Walla School District.
Meg Bartrand
Beverly, Wash.