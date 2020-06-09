We are in a very precarious time in our country’s history. We are teetering on the precipice of falling into socialism or grabbing hold of democracy.
We seem to have Antifa thugs controlling many of our cities’ streets and killing and destroying many of our businesses and towns. We have socialists who want to take away our rights and control everything we do who are right in our government.
We have politicians whose families are being funded and supported by foreign countries on the take for America’s goods, services, and information.
We need stability and wisdom from our leaders. The administration we now have in the White House will give us this stability and wisdom we need right now. We dare not change administrations in the middle of this mess that our country now faces.
We need to make sure that our vote in November counts for wisdom and stability.
The candidate who is running for office opposing the present administration many times does not even know where he is half of the time. This is not a sign of wisdom and stability.
Please consider voting for the present administration. Please vote in November.
Thank you for reading my Letter to the Editor of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin.
With appreciation,
Sharon Benzel
Walla Walla