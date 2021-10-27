Why retain Terri Trick?
Leadership provided by the superintendent and the current Walla Walla School Board is successfully focusing on improving student performance. Innovative facility improvements represent one of the largest and most important undertakings in the history of the school district. Community engagement has been and will continue to be a necessary condition as the district strives to “develop Washington’s most sought-after graduates.”
A vote to retain Terri Trick is a vote to sustain this leadership at a critical time.
Terri’s experiences at Walla Walla Community College as a teacher, student advisor, faculty leader and her involvement in college-wide planning and evaluation activities helped prepare her for effectively serving on the school board.
Terri’s care and concern for people, especially students, and her ability to process information and articulate her thoughts make her a very effective leader. She is also a very good listener who's service on the board during the pandemic add to her experiences.
I highly recommend retaining Terri Trick for Walla Walla School Board, Position 2.
Steven VanAusdle
Walla Walla
