I am supporting Becky Waggoner-Schwartz as she runs for the Walla Walla School Board, Position 2. I have seen her in action working to help students and families to fulfill their goals and post-secondary dreams. She is an advocate for parents, families and students. Becky has a passion for supporting teachers and working with administrators to ensure success for students. She has an awareness of the unique qualities of Walla Walla education and a passion for building leaders among Walla Walla youth.
Becky continues to go the extra mile for our community and will use her experiences working with federal grants to ensure financial integrity at the board level. She continues to put all decisions through the lens of what is best for students, what is best for families, and ultimately, what is best for our community.
Please join me in voting for students, voting for families and voting for Becky Waggoner-Schwartz to the Walla Walla School Board, Position 2.
Jerri Grant
Walla Walla