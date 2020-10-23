The race for county commissioner is important. And we need to pay attention.
I’ve known the current candidates for decades, but I’ve had to make a decision for who is most valuable and has the best interests, is the most honest and has integrity for our community. That would be Roger Esparza .
Roger is a true friend to the county. My roots as a community member go back to the 1850s as one of oldest farming families in the Valley, and without a doubt he definitely has the farmers’ best interests at heart, along with local small business and bringing and keeping jobs for all the families.
Roger, unlike his opponent, is also very neutral and patient and will listen to everyone regardless of the situation. He’s the most authentic when it comes to supporting or law enforcement and all first responders, while also supporting the local community being fiscally responsible in his community oversight groups.
Roger is the bridge we need and not a divider. He has an exceptional record, he has the experience we need and the heart that is real. He’s not the one running gimmicks to buy votes, with giveaways. He is the only candidate who would offer his seat on the bus to our senior citizens.
Roger is the one listening to all sides.
He has volunteered his time to protect the taxpayers’ investment into the schools, and the city police department. He’s an amazing father with a wonderful loving family. I’m a father of three amazing daughters and Roger is the only one I’d trust to do the right job to protect their future in this county .
Brian Fullen
Walla Walla