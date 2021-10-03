Rick Eskil, the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin's previous editorial page editor, should be on the Walla Walla City Council.

It is informed communication, with Rick’s encouragement, that will facilitate building an economy that is smart, inclusive, livable, and a hometown for all citizens.

Rick Eskil’s proven years of caring and mentoring, clearly-stated honesty, assistance confronting difficult problems as well as seeking answers and ideas towards solutions will continue as a city councilman.

Jean Dolling

Walla Walla

Load comments