We have only two highly-qualified candidates for the Walla Walla School Board — Kathy Mulkerin and Terri Trick. They face two uninformed opponents, who have never previously been actively involved in our local education issues.
The opponents refused to show up for the recent Walla Walla Valley Education Association candidate forum. The WWVEA, a large group of local teachers and taxpayers, spent many hours preparing for their forum. It is such a slap in the face for these candidates to refuse to participate. They did not have the decency to respect our teachers who have worked — and continue to work — so hard through the COVID pandemic.
Kathy Mulkerin and Terri Trick attended the forum and answered the questions thoughtfully and intelligently.
I strongly urge you to support and vote for people who care — Kathy Mulkerin and Terri Trick.
Paula Nichols
Walla Walla
