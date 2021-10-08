The Biden administration steps from one cow pie to another. President Joe Biden is directly responsible for the disastrous surrender in Afghanistan and the crisis on the Southern border.
The U-B endorsed Joe Biden for the presidency. Rick Eskil was the opinion page editor at the time of the endorsement. Will he support left-wing policies if he is elected to the City Council?
Vote for Myron Huie for commonsense conservative policies on the Walla Walla City Council.
Victor R. Phillips
Walla Walla
