The Biden administration steps from one cow pie to another. President Joe Biden is directly responsible for the disastrous surrender in Afghanistan and the crisis on the Southern border.

The U-B endorsed Joe Biden for the presidency. Rick Eskil was the opinion page editor at the time of the endorsement. Will he support left-wing policies if he is elected to the City Council?

Vote for Myron Huie for commonsense conservative policies on the Walla Walla City Council.

Victor R. Phillips

Walla Walla

