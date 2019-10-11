I must rebut the Union-Bulletin’s negative stand on Initiative 976.
Voters have repeatedly approved initiatives limiting vehicle costs, yet politicians keep ignoring the voters’ repeated, unambiguous mandate by imposing higher and higher vehicle taxes and fees.
It’s not fair and it must stop. Without this follow-up ballot measure, vehicle costs will continue to skyrocket until vehicle charges are obscenely expensive, as they were before Initiative 695.
This measure and each of its provisions limit state and local taxes, fees, and other charges relating to motor vehicles. This measure would limit annual motor vehicle license fees to $30, except voter-approved charges, repeal and remove authority to impose certain vehicle taxes and charges; and base vehicle taxes on Kelley Blue Book rather than the dishonest, inaccurate, and artificially inflated manufacturer’s suggested retail price.
Voters have repeatedly approved initiatives limiting vehicle costs. Politicians must learn to listen to the people.
I did some research and found the following: Washington state can be proud that it isn’t the highest state for fuel tax at 49.4 cents per gallon only surpassed by Pennsylvania’s tax at 57.6 cents per gallon the highest in the continental United States.
So what else did I find?
Pennsylvania has 251,271 miles of roads to maintain so that must be the reason fuel taxes are so high but wait, Washington has only 167,112 miles about 84,159 less miles.
What is going on?
Last legislative session our leaders imposed an additional $27 billion in new taxes!
According to Washingtonstatewire.com there is currently $2.8 billion surplus.
Forgive me, but I think that is our tax dollars, which should go back to the people.
Some are on fixed income and one in seven (14.1%) are at or below $19,530 a year level. Child poverty is worse at 18%.
Vote yes for I-976.
Neil Jacobson
College Place