Loren Culp should be elected governor of Washington state. Gov. Jay Inslee has been a disaster.
President Trump wanted to temporarily limit people traveling from Middle Eastern countries when travelers could not be vetted properly.
Gov. Inslee, along with Attorney General Bob Ferguson, sued to stop him. This effectively allowed more Islamic terrorists to enter the United States.
Some may have come to the Seattle-Tacoma area.
Along with the Legislature controlled by Democrats he went on a wild spending spree. Now Washington state is in a financial crisis and may have to cut some programs.
He stood by while some protesters declared an autonomous zone in Seattle thus seceding from the United States. Businesses were destroyed.
One person was shot to death. Police were refused entry. As I recall history a major war was fought to prevent some Southern states from seceding from the Union.
Suzi Levine, Washington state Employment Security Department commissioner gave millions of dollars to a Nigerian scam. Gov. Inslee did nothing about it.
Then there is the case of the apples. You would think that the governor of a state where apples are so important would know better than to bring maggot infested apples to Eastern Washington.
Culp has served in the United States Army, built a construction business from the ground up and currently serves as a police chief.
Inslee is a career politician.
Culp will bring common sense back to Washington State.
Republicans have lost at least one governor’s race because many Republicans in Eastern Washington did not vote. Eastern Washington Republicans, please vote if you want to stop the Democrat march to disaster in Washington state.
Ignore the polls. Most of them are skewed in favor of the Democrats.
Victor R. Phillips
Walla Walla