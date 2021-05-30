I was born and raised in Milton-Freewater. As a longtime resident, I returned during the 2008 recession, to witness how slowly my hometown was recovering from a special-interest-caused recession.
While I don't reside in Milton-Freewater, I have no doubt I am on the same page as many in my hometown when it comes to wanting to eliminate special-interest money from backing campaigns and giving power to one party or group over another while cutting out the voters.
I'm asking folks to implore our state leaders to back Oregon State House Bill 3343 that would close loopholes to unions and parties to be able to spend unlimited monies at the expense of our families.
Last year, we passed Measure 107 with historic support in favor of campaign-finance limits. We must use our power as residents in this state to compel our Legislature to acknowledge the will of the voters to pass House Bill 3343.
Eastern Oregon deserves pathways to resilience and empowered leadership, and good policy that puts the interests of people first is how we get there.
Nate Brauer
Portland, Oregon