Once upon a time…
Larry Wright would like you to believe in his fairy tale by listing all of the reasons in his letter to the editor for not voting for Joe Biden to serve as president of the United States.
However, those of us who have been listening to the former vice president, we haven’t heard him utter, let alone read from him any of these outlandish claims that Mr. Wright has listed (open borders, bow to the mob, removing law enforcement, releasing sex and drug criminals from prisons, take away guns…).
And most important neither has Mr. Wright heard Mr. Biden make these claims.
Fairy tales can serve a purpose such as helping us break boundaries of time and culture, besides feeding our imagination if it is done positively, unlike the tall tale that Mr. Wright would have you believe. However, fairy tales and fables can also offer us wisdom that will help guide us in our lives.
In Mr. Wright’s fairy tale, there is one very important thing he acknowledged that we should all pay attention to and learn a valuable lesson, “If you want to see America rise up from the ashes of this terrible year...”
Mr. Wright took the words right out of my mouth. Why would anyone want to vote for the current occupier of the Oval Office who led us into this “terrible year?”
Vote for Joe Biden for president of the United States, so we will not have a repeat of this “terrible year.“
And they lived happily ever after.
Catie McIntyre
College Place