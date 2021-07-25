Terri Trick is the best candidate in the upcoming primary race for the Walla Walla School Board, Position 2. She is the incumbent and a proven leader.
Prior to serving as a School Board director, she was an educator for 30 years here in Walla Walla. She taught at both parochial and public schools. She is a professional with a deep and sincere commitment to students. She is a person of faith and recognizes our common humanity.
While on the school board, she served on the finance committee and on the Equity and Access Committee, so she understands the budget process and the laws the board must follow.
Don't let the School Board go rogue. School boards are required to follow state and federal laws. When school boards foolishly ignore regulations, the students suffer and the taxpayers foot the bill.
Terri Trick has been a prudent and thoughtful director. Her opponents appear to be sincere, but compared to Terri, they lack knowledge and experience. Don't take unnecessary risks with our children and community when you can instead vote for a proven, experienced leader.
It is important that you cast your vote in the upcoming primary. Please vote to re-elect Terri Trick.
Linda Gunshefski
Walla Walla