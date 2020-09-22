Be as bold as Frances Chvatal and Danielle Garbe Reser
I was appalled that the Editorial Board wrote such a disingenuous and patronizing opinion on why Klicker is the better candidate for the 16th Legislative District over Frances Chvatal. The manner in which Frances’ career and experience was presented, pretty much equated to she knows woman work, but Klicker, he knows what real work is. By minimizing this race between farming and conservative, and healthcare and liberal, you did your readers an injustice.
The Board may be simpleminded, believing that a person can be measured in four letters, an R or a D, or a C or an L, but there are many Americans who look to the character of a candidate.
Shame on your for lumping our communities in a ‘type’ as you did. Touting “politics” over policies is the same ol’ — good ol’; we demand more!
What lazy journalism the Board delivered. Why bother spending time researching when you can easily slap a letter or type behind someone’s name and call them good? How about providing unbiased information on candidates that educates your readers and let them make decisions based on their family’s needs today, and not based on the lowest common denominator as you have come to do?
If electing a person based on having history of farming and business is what’s right for the 16th, then should we not already be in a great place? After all, that is how we have voted for decades and decades of elections. How has that worked out for us?
There is only so much we can blame on Olympia and Seattle; at some point we have to accept the responsibility that we have voted in the wrong type of experience to represent us.
If we want serious representation, then we need to be mature and vote differently. Voting as we have for generations clearly has not done us well and only has pushed us further and further behind urban influences.
I challenge the U-B Board and my fellow 16th voters to be bold! Be your own voter and vote for the candidates that bring the most opportunity for something new to our communities.
I am boldly voting for Frances Chvatal and Danielle Garbe Reser to take my voice to Olympia and to serve me and my family with exciting and fresh ideas that will actually make a difference!
Norma Hernandez
College Place