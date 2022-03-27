The Henze Family has three generations of Columbia-Walla Walla County Fire District 2 volunteer firefighters. We love our department.
Seeing a lack of “sufficient volunteer base” in our town is heartbreaking, and I’m thankful for the Waitsburg Times’ recent call-to-action story.
Our volunteer firefighters are heroes. When a call comes in, our heroes’ adrenaline is pumping as they hastily depart from dinner tables or jump out of bed in the middle of the night. Assisting a neighbor in crisis or saving a family home from fire is satisfying to the core.
Our firefighters enjoy the camaraderie. But let’s be clear: This is not a social club. This is a calling. Our heroes save property and save lives. They complete hours of training to be certified and re-certify. Our heroes also receive small stipends for attending calls and training, and there is a retirement benefit.
The Times covered the retirement in 2019 of incredible hometown heroes at District 2: Louie Gagnon, Andy Winnet, Neil Henze, Carl (Butch) Peck and Curtis Neal. The call for new volunteers was issued then. It is now 2022, and we are not meeting the needs of our community.
Will you answer the call?
Jillian Henze
Waitsburg