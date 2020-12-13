Reading the humorous letter to the editor sent in by Larry Wright, Dec. 12, made me think how great the view must be from the cheap seats.
No responsibility for anyone but you, no sense of a person’s duty as a citizen to help make this little corner of the world a better, safer place. Keep your skirts clean, armchair quarterback, criticize, carp and complain.
What are they going to force us do next? Get a license to drive a car? Stop at traffic lights? Limit the age someone can drink alcohol? Why the government overreach never ends!
If a person’s letter starts with “I saw a great question on Instagram today,” that person has pretty much already gone down the rabbit hole, a lost ball in high weeds and no questions asked.
And as to Mr. Wright’s opinion about mask wearing, maybe he should understand that a virus doesn’t care about his opinion and neither should any responsible adult.
Kevin Anderson
Walla Walla