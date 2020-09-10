Voters should know something of the virtues a candidate might bring to office — a sentiment seemingly trite, until its surface gets scratched. What are the virtues? Who has them and who’s pretending? How secure is one’s own presumption of them, how free of self-deception? May they conflict? Are they universal or contextual? Is wisdom among them? Empathy? Truth-seeking? Humility? Capacity for love? Equal concern for all genders, all races — all one’s neighbors — all of humankind and its shared home, the planet?
Mark Klicker, the Republican candidate for representing our 16th Legislative District (House, position 1) in Olympia, stakes a claim on virtue via his personal history with Christian denominations and his record of service thereto: see the Washington version of iVoterGuide.com.
Consider, though, his comments therein about migrant laborers. A former cherry grower, he is keenly aware of their necessity, yet, as guests, their right to benefits that a citizen might enjoy, even though taxes should be deducted from their pay, is, rightfully, none.
Well, he documents here his concern for the cherry grower. But for the laborer? Or his comment that he favors a wall at our southern border with Mexico, because it “would control drug trafficking and terrorism.”
Really? When and who was the last terrorist from Mexico? What fraction of drug traffic takes place between ports of entry? Is his position to be an example of wisdom? Or his comment that “… I believe it (racism) is being stirred by progressive groups, elected officials and the media…”
Here we have an example not of empathy, but of making of that very virtue a scapegoat. Has he ever asked victims of racism who has empathy for them and who doesn’t? Enough. I needn’t think Klicker lacks virtue to think he presumes on it when he says “… faith, morals and ethics are the foundation of my campaign…”
His Democratic opponent, Frances Chvatal, has made very clear that her mission is to represent everyone — repeat, everyone — in the 16th Legislative District. She makes no issue of her religion. Virtue is what she brings to work: I know, because I have seen her in action for so long. Listening to all parties to an issue, regardless of the size of their self-regard. Thought and reflection. Firm yet kindly resolve once she’s come to a decision. Watch her explain the matter of broadband access. Catch the flavor of her style. Then vote for her.
Robert Arnold Johnson
Walla Walla