Having moved to Walla Walla in the last few years, it was hard to find new friendships, particularly as the pandemic limited any social interaction. Golf provided the way forward as friendships were made and exercise and mental challenges were included.
Veterans Memorial Golf Course is a tough, fun, frustrating (I think I have hit most of the trees on the course, they are wary when I show up on the tee) and beautiful golf course. It sits on its hill surrounded by mountains and sweeping views that showcase compelling changes in nature as the seasons turn.
With a change of ownership looming, as a member, I am looking for continued stability of the hard work that the current ownership has put into making the course an enjoyable experience.
The idea proposed of offering a 25-month contract goes against this as new ownership will not have the ability or time needed to create relationships with current golfers and invest in future golfers and upgrading the course.
The Veterans Memorial Golf Course is an integral part of our community that needs to be protected in the long term and developed as a part of the fabric of our town.
Adam Gervis
Walla Walla