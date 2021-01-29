Your article in the Jan. 25 edition (print and online) highlighting Gerald Taylor was well done but contained a couple items that beg for correction and/or clarification. I must take the opportunity now to do so.
Gerry W. Taylor was a retired U.S. Army “Master Sergeant” (E8) not a “Sgt.” (E5). The difference is much like comparing your managing editor to your newsroom intern. He worked hard for every single one of the promotions and deserves the specific rank distinction.
The levels of responsibility and authority are profound. “Sergeant” is a generic, common noun in some uses, yes, but in this usage the correction makes a serious difference.
In a similar vein, the article described myself and “Sgt.” Mark Mebes in the generic, please know that we both hold the rank of Sergeant First Class (E7).
The other item that demands correction is an unfortunate and inaccurate use of vocabulary. The story described me as Taylor’s “fellow combat veteran.” I am not a combat veteran. I am a “Vietnam-era” veteran, meaning that I enlisted voluntarily during the period our nation was sending troops to that war.
The difference is that myself and other “-era” soldiers did not necessarily “serve in Vietnam.” No honorable veteran would accept such description knowingly or willfully. Failure to correct this mistaken use of term would be tantamount to being party to “stolen valor” and I will not and would not.
My father was a U.S. Navy Seabee in World War II, a change of service branch resulted in his U.S. Army combat service in the Korean War. My son served a U.S. Army combat tour in the Iraq War in 2009. They were combat veterans. I am not.
Compliments to the Union-Bulletin for recognizing the amazing and selfless service to our country and our community of my friend, Master Sergeant Gerry Taylor.
“Dutch” Meier
Sergeant First Class,
U.S. Army Reserve (retired)
Walla Walla