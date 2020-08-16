Recently, I had a health issue that required a call to 9-1-1 . As this was my first call, I was not sure what to expect.
Well, citizens of this Valley, I can assure you from the 9-1-1 call through Providence St, Mary ER and on to its ICU, I could not have received better medical care.
At every step, I was informed and felt totally safe with these remarkable professionals,
Even with the challenges created by the COVID-19 virus I witnessed incredible efforts to keep patients protected. This is just another positive reason why living in this Valley is so satisfying.
I urge you at every opportunity to praise and acknowledge these medical people at all levels who are so important to our well being.
Bill Albee
Walla Walla