Where in our Valley on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was organization, cooperation, efficiency, and music? Much appreciation to nurses, volunteers, Providence St. Mary Medical Center, the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health and the Walla Walla University Church.
They gave us immunizations at the rate of more than 200 people per hour. About a thousand of us 65 and older are grateful. Much praise especially to Mary Crawford who often cheerfully reminded us to wear our masks and stay six feet apart on the radio and loudspeaker.
Our Valley is beginning to win the battle against the virus.
Bob Carson
Walla Walla