Over the last several weeks, I have noticed that the healthcare community has found itself in dire straights in regard to staffing. When our governor mandated the use of vaccines for all healthcare workers, I have seen several people have to choose between being forced to take a vaccine to keep their jobs or execute their rights as a free citizen to not accept treatment they do not feel comfortable with.

Many people in this community are choosing not too take the vaccine and are having to quit their jobs. This creates a situation where the service for healthcare is diminished due to staff members being fewer in number.

I have heard arguments going for or against the vaccine, but my purpose here is not to reiterate that debate, but rather the one that is getting less press: Why is our state government allowing so many experienced healthcare workers to leave their positions? Accommodations can be reached if only the people felt their voices were being listened to. And several of them do not feel that way.

For the sake of improving healthcare availability, I pray that this changes.

James Caulk

Walla Walla

Tags

Load comments