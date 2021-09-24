Over the last several weeks, I have noticed that the healthcare community has found itself in dire straights in regard to staffing. When our governor mandated the use of vaccines for all healthcare workers, I have seen several people have to choose between being forced to take a vaccine to keep their jobs or execute their rights as a free citizen to not accept treatment they do not feel comfortable with.
Many people in this community are choosing not too take the vaccine and are having to quit their jobs. This creates a situation where the service for healthcare is diminished due to staff members being fewer in number.
I have heard arguments going for or against the vaccine, but my purpose here is not to reiterate that debate, but rather the one that is getting less press: Why is our state government allowing so many experienced healthcare workers to leave their positions? Accommodations can be reached if only the people felt their voices were being listened to. And several of them do not feel that way.
For the sake of improving healthcare availability, I pray that this changes.
James Caulk
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.