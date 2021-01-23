I am very glad for the 827 who received the COVID-19 vaccination at the Walla Walla University Church.
I have received my first dose and wish anyone who wanted one could have it tomorrow. I am amazed at what a miraculous and glorious event this was!
In less than 24 hours, government could get vaccine to patients, patients could be made available as well as the manpower to administer the vaccinations and associated paperwork. The congregation’s ability to contact each other, the fact they notified friends not in the congregation, the availability of the radio station to assist and control the mass number of respondents. Yes, amazing!
Gee, what would happen if there was a week or two notice and those in higher category could be contacted and the manpower organized, wow, just think.
In the meantime, I guess membership has it’s privileges.
Richard Best
Walla Walla