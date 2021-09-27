"As disease and death reigned around them, some Americans declared that they would never get vaccinated and raged at government efforts to compel them. Anti-vaccination groups spread propaganda about terrible side effects and corrupt doctors. State officials tried to ban mandates, and people made fake vaccination certificates to evade inoculation rules already in place. The years were 1898 to 1903, and the disease was smallpox," reported the New York Times on September 9,2021 in the article "Vaccination mandates are an American tradition. So is the backlash."
Smallpox kills 30% of the people who get infected. George Washington required all troops serving under him to be vaccinated.
In the outbreak of smallpox around the turn of the 20th century, one man took his refusal to be vaccinated all the way to the Supreme Court. Their decision still stands as the court’s legal precedence today. One man’s liberty, they declared in a 7-2 ruling, cannot deprive his neighbors of their own liberty — in this case by allowing the spread of disease.
Justice John Marshall Harlan goes on:
“There are manifold restraints to which every person is necessarily subject for the common good,”… On any other basis, organized society could not exist..."
Diana Broze
Walla Walla
