On August 11, the Walla Walla City Council held a public hearing and then imposed, at $12.65, an ambulance utility fee. This fee will be added to each utility bill starting in 2023.
Big apartment and retirement complexes have one utility bill just as single family homes have one utility bill and will be charged the same flat rate of $12.65. This flat rate is extremely unfair and inequitable.
Why should a single family home pay $12.65 while an apartment in a 120-unit complex pays 10 and half cents?
In Richland, Kennewick and other cities, the cost of this utility fee is determined by ERUs, or equivalent residential units. In those cities, the cost of providing a quality ambulance service is shared more equitably among all residents.
Interestingly, when this fee was first proposed in January 2019, the fee was proportional and dependent on the ERU formula. What happened?
Let's revisit this issue or hear a compelling reason from our City Council explaining why we should not share this cost more equitably.
Bonnie Szuch
Walla Walla