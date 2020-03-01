Great news for Washington voters, now an early primary gives us more say in the presidential election. (‘Washington’s presidential primary ballots go out today’ by U-B staff and Seattle Times, Feb. 21, 2020)
Celebrating my birthday (71 years ago in Walla Walla) always seems to coincide with another important part of our democracy: appropriations time for Congress to decide what will be supported in next year’s budget.
As constituents, we can have a say in how our tax dollars are spent. For example, although our foreign assistance is less than one percent of the budget, it provides support for life-saving initiatives, like the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB, and Malaria, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
These initiatives not only save millions of lives, but build local health care systems, encourage countries to take over the costs and help protect us locally from global diseases that are more likely to be stopped before they spread. According to the Congressional Management Foundation, constituents have the most influence with their members of Congress, so why not use your voice to let them know these initiatives deserve our full support?
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish