The intent to honor was not a mistake
Willy-nilly? Willy-nilly!
My friend’s name is not on that big black wall in Washington, D.C., willy-nilly. Officer Nat Small did not put the tattoo on his arm honoring a fallen soldier, whom I understand died in his arms, willy-nilly.
Latisha Jackson’s language quoted in a June 25 U-B article is ignorant, insensitive and offensive. She has no idea of the trauma Officer Small and I carry for the rest of our lives with survivor guilt and, in my case, PTS. Please do not expect me to lend much credibility to any future utterances by her.
Perhaps the symbol was a mistake; the intent to honor was not. I made a few mistakes when I was young and have always been grateful for the forgiveness and understanding I received. I try to pay forward on behalf of those who have stood by me and for those I knew who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Mike Howell
Walla Walla