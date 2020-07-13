Yes, Dick Swenson, I can explain the Electoral College system.
The United States is a republic, not a democracy. Although each individual state is a democracy and that's why each state has its own rights and laws aside from that of the federal government.
Now the reason why the Electoral College is so important is because it ensures equal representation of each state. If it worked otherwise, through a "popular vote," our entire federal government would be solely controlled by the states of California, Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Ohio.
Consequently your vote as a Washingtonian wouldn't even be functionally relevant at that point.
To further explain just how catastrophically terrible it would be, presidential candidates would outright ignore all the other states, they wouldn't even bother to run political advertisements let alone hold rallies.
They would selectively cater only to the states with the highest populations and those states would then hold all the executive powers of our government.
It gets worse.
Since the president gets to nominate Supreme Court justices, it would in turn give that small list of states not only sole control of the executive powers of our government, but in turn control over the judicial branch as well.
In effect, California would become our proverbial monarch and we'd all have to bow before its whims and wishes... and I'm not sure if you've noticed or not, but California can't even coherently govern itself. So, probably, we should avoid giving them control of the entire country.
Matthew Moulton
College Place