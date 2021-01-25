US should fund international COVID-19 efforts
There is no doubt that citizens in Walla Walla, Washington state and across the country are seeing glimmers of hope when it comes to the never-ending pandemic.
Students are beginning to return to classrooms, businesses are working harder than ever to remain open. There is a plan to combat the virus and get people back to their lives.
However, there are still countries and continents just beginning to face the rise in COVID-19 that the U.S. has been dealing with for almost a year.
Countries in Africa are facing new spikes in COVID-19. In January of 2020, COVID-19 cases in countries such as South Africa and Zimbabwe were relatively low compared to the rest of the world. However, since late July, there has been a spike in cases and many hospitals are reaching a critical threshold in which they cannot help more people.
The rise in COVID-19 is™ diminishing health resources that can be used to fight other infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and malaria.
The citizens of the U.S. understand the difficulties that COVID-19 brings upon families, businesses and education. We have urged our congressional leaders to provide us with COVID-19 relief funding and they have done exactly that.
Now it is time to ask our leaders to have compassion towards those who live outside of the U.S. I am urging Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray, as well as Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, to support increased funding for emergency relief in the international affairs budget to fight COVID-19.
The proposed $20 billion would include resources for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria, Gavi the Vaccine Alliance as well as life-saving anti-hunger and nutrition programs. This funding is essential to U.S. leadership in order to combat the pandemic globally and to protect the health, security and economic interests of all Americans.
Acadia Johansongordet
Walla Walla