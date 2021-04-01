My opinion material comes from James Morrow. I think we can all agree that the world has become a more dangerous place since Joe Biden was inaugurated U.S. president. But the question we have to ask now is, why?
On Friday, Chinese forces committed their largest ever incursion into Taiwanese airspace, as worries grow by the day of a Chinese invasion of the Democratic island republic. Meanwhile, in the Middle East, Iran is on the march with its rebel militias, now attacking Saudi oil fields and building up a stockpile of missiles that has Israeli planners increasingly nervous about a potentially devastating conflict happening sooner rather than later. And in Australia, officials are now also worried that with the U.S. seemingly in retreat under Joe Biden, they need to dramatically up defense preparations to counter threats from the North, i.e. China.
So why are things getting so hot so fast? Surely the U.S. is still big enough and ugly enough to ward off anyone planning anything truly dangerous, right? Well, not so fast because the U.S. military, I am sorry to report, has fallen prey to invading armies of political correctness. More later.
Neil Jacobsen
College Place