In his marathon press conference on January 19, 2022, President Biden told President Vladimir Putin that Russia has something much more important to worry about than whether Ukraine looks East of West – namely, “a burning tundra that will not freeze again naturally”.
I do not mean to downplay the severity of Russian aggression against our ally Ukraine, nor the damage that the fires in the Russian tundra pose to Russia’s economy and stability. But I would ask the President to look at the number of acres in the United States that are currently in permafrost and are subject to the same melting and fire dangers as the Russian north. Alaska has fires most years on permafrost ground. We face the same dangers Russia faces.
This is not a quick acting crisis so it’s hard to see the urgency of responding to it. But we have to act now before the damage is irreversible. We need large-scale, immediate action by nations around the world, including action in the United States Congress.
Please write to Washington’s congressional delegation to plead that they support climate action funding and policy. If you have friends in other states, urge them to write also.
Lindsay Winsor
Milton-Freewater