We know that the U.S. Post Office is in mortal peril and that President Trump has said that he will not sign any legislation to save it since he wants to privatize it. Instead of abolishing it at a stroke he has put in place a Postmaster General, Louis Dejoy who has proceeded to undermine the Post Office at every turn including slowing down sorting by shutting off ultra-efficient, state of the art sorting machines and requiring sorting to be done by hand as in the 18th century.
He has abolished overtime, although 20% of work is done on overtime. Perhaps it is not surprising that Mr. Dejoy has substantial interests in the Post Office’s competitor, UPS.
There is a long history of Republicans wanting to privatize the Post Office and over the years many steps have been taken to diminish its efficiency and profitability. The most damaging has been the imposition of an obligation to pre-fund the retirement benefits of future employees for 75 years even if such employees have not been born yet.
No private company is expected to carry such a huge burden.
What is worse, this funding is being diverted away from the Post Office to help pay down the national debt.
I am astonished at how complacent the American people are at the progressive destruction of the Post Office, a vital and affordable service. Most people depend on it to receive life-saving medications, election ballots, letters, bills and checks. Many private corporations depend on it to conduct their businesses.
The Post Office is an integral part of America’s history. In forming the Post Office, the Founding Fathers had wanted a service that would bind together the scattered populations of the new United States and over two centuries, the Post Office would foster the expansion of roads and transit and strengthen connections with rural communities.
In many rural communities the Post Office is still the local community center. Rural America is already dying in many areas, do we really want to cut these communities off from the rest of the country.
If you want the Post Office to be part of our future, write to the president and to your congressional representative demanding an end to privatization preparations and the facilitation of an efficient and affordable Post Office.
Ruth Stevens
College Place