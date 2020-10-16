2020 has been quite a year for all of us. Each of us probably has priorities lost or found in the last 10 months.
We do have a wonderful opportunity to vote as we choose in this country, and that is a right and blessing . Many in this world will never enjoy our freedom’s.
As I hit the later autumn of my years I have a hard time identifying with either political party. They are not what I knew in my youth and they certainly are not the political parties my parents knew and respected.
National elections seem to swing between drama and comedy, just pick the day and media outlet. You might find the truth elusive but never give up hope .
I feel it is paramount we vote locally and in our state selections to not be bound by party affiliations but by the quality and qualifications of the candidates running for office.
Therefore I will vote for Danielle Garbe Reser for state senator, running as a Democrat, and Roger Esparza for county commissioner, running as a Republican. These are two outstanding individuals and I welcome you to join me in supporting them with your vote.
In voting, honor yourself, your community, and your country. Urge others as everyone’s vote is important .
Bill Albee
Walla Walla