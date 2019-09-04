I have thought about this letter and what I would like to say to Walla Walla City Council and city Development Services Department for a long time.
They have heard the many reasons that thousands of their constituents have voiced in “letters to the editor,” emails and letters to Council members and to planning officials, petitions signed, as well as on social media in opposition to the Bachtold annexation and development plan.
Those for the annexation say this property has been in the Urban Growth Area from the beginning which is true. However, the new zoning code that was adopted on Dec. 19, 2019, allowing for this type of density was never envisioned.
The Comprehensive Plan 2040 addressed the need for a responsible transition from urban to country. This development does not meet that need. I have heard that this development will provide “affordable housing,” but again, this location does not meet the guidelines as adopted by the city.
Supposedly, this development will mitigate the ongoing drainage problem, yet the grading plan submitted with large cuts and fills, sloped to the west, the elimination of natural drainage ravine, some fills up to 16 feet at the property line with Table Rock subdivision and 32 feet at the north end of the property will only exacerbate the drainage problem at Table Rock.
How is this in keeping with the existing topography? Table Rock should have never been allowed to be built with its drainage problems and now the city is considering annexation of land surrounding Table Rock and giving the thumbs up to a developer to build almost four times as many houses. Why?
Traffic will become a nightmare with the projected 3,600 car trips per day from this development on the two-lane roads in the south part of town with children, bicyclists, horse-back riders, walkers, runners, farm equipment and wheat trucks that traverse Cottonwood, Langdon and Kendall roads.
This is why the Comp Plan and Affordable Housing guideline warned against establishing urban blight at the edge of town.
Traffic studies are easily skewed in favor of a developer. The only recommendation by the study is the removal of parking within 300 feet of the intersections of Prospect Road and Cottonwood Road and Howard Street and Abbott Road and installing left hand turn lanes. No improvements are planned for Kendall Road, or the blind intersection at Langdon and Plaza Road.
Cynthia Witherspoon
Walla Walla