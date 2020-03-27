The debate about universal health care almost always focuses on two questions: 1) Is health care an earned privilege or a human right? 2) If it is a right, how can it be provided and funded?
The coronavirus pandemic should be changing the questions. Viruses pay no attention to someone’s insurance provider, income or place in society. They easily cross national borders.
Viral infections spread to rich and poor, Democrat and Republican, mansion-dwellers and street people, and every ethnicity.
So a system than neglects part of our population endangers all of our population. Everybody’s health is threatened if somebody’s health is ignored.
If everybody needs a better health care system, how can everybody work together to make it a reality?
Chuck Hindman
Walla Walla