An accident compromised my political awareness. After the 2020 election, I moved back to participation in our democracy. Previously, I had let up on news and politics, so I had few radio, internet or television glimpses of former President Donald Trump. Last Jan. 6 wrested me from my apathy. Regaining some political awareness and knowing that Trump was to hold a press conference on Jan. 6, I was chagrined to see it cancelled. My chagrin was relieved by Jan. 6 speeches of our VP Kamala Harris and President. Joe Biden.
I was particularly struck by the vice president’s short but moving speech.
She noted several historic pivotal events, including Jan. 6, 2021 as one of them, then asked whether the event would mark the beginning of a descent into autocracy, inequality and a broken election process or a freshening of democracy, equality of citizens, especially in voting, and a government committed to serving the common good.
She urged citizens to unite, in fleshing out the second option. We must unite, certainly not behind one party or one person, but rather to affirm and strengthen our real American values, the values she quoted are outlined succinctly and beautifully in the preamble to the Constitution.
John Heard
Walla Walla