In response to the May 13 editorial regarding the recent closing of our Cold Connect operations, I want to first acknowledge the community for its support over the years. Union Pacific's roots run deep here, serving rail customers for decades.
This decision impacts one specific business segment that we are exiting, but we want you to know that we continue to ship fresh and frozen foods as well as other agricultural products from the region.
Union Pacific continues to provide innovative rail solutions through its bulk commodity group, which supports ag and ag-product markets, including fresh and frozen foods and grain. We continue to coordinate shipments through our 23-state network, as well as through other railroads and over the road, providing complete, door-to-door service via our immense temperature-controlled transload network.
We offer our customers the most efficient, environmentally friendly transportation solutions available today.
In fact, Union Pacific owns and operates the largest fleet of refrigerated rail cars in the United States and continues to invest in building new refrigerated rail cars to support a variety of business segments in the produce industry.
We are engaged with the Port of Walla Walla and we look forward to discussing the many shipping options we have available to customers impacted by the closure of Cold Connect as well as other producers in Washington and the Pacific Northwest looking to expand their market throughout the United States.
Ryan Steinbach,
General Director — Sales/Food & Refrigerated Products
Union Pacific