After the chaos and turmoil of the past four years caused by the executive branch of our federal government, and the attacks on civil dialogue and truth, I was heartened by the column in the Union-Bulletin on Jan. 17 (Reuniting our divided country, saving our local free press).
There is no such thing as alternative facts as pronounced by the previous administration. The return to a more united country will be driven by a common set of facts we all believe, and the place to begin is right here in Walla Walla.
The Union-Bulletin’s commitment to be a trusted source of local news is where we start. I don’t always agree with the endorsements of the U-B; but I do agree that its value of a strong and free local press is critical to a strong and healthy local economy, government and citizenship.
I subscribe to the U-B because I believe in its role as a reliable source of information in the Walla Walla valley.
As we as a community move forward into 2021, I will continue to rely on the U-B to present facts through independent journalism, beholden to no one person or organization. And provide the doorway to a more respectful and civil dialogue in Walla Walla.
It is a fact, as reported by the U-B and other reliable news sources across our country, election results were deemed accurate at the county level, and were certified across the United States by local and state officials in the 2020 election. PresidentJoe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris won both the Electoral College and popular vote here in Washington state and in the United States. Jay Inslee won the governor’s race by popular vote.
Tracii Hickman
Walla Walla