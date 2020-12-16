Undermining our democracy is sedition
No constitutional principles were violated in the election. Court after court has acknowledged that and anybody with a basic understanding of our civics and democracy should understand that.
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers signing on as an amicus to the ludicrous Texas suit has gone beyond the “If” to promoting the falsehoods of the President. Trying to interfere in the election processes of other states is seditious and I am embarrassed that two of our Washington representatives, including my representative, find that appropriate.
I am tired of a president who lies, cheats, and steals. He bends any law or ethical norm for his advantage. I will remain an independent, but frankly wonder why the Republican Party disappeared under a despotic liar and wonder when, or if, I can ever vote for another Republican.
Undermining our democracy is sedition. Trump lost by over 7 million votes and more significantly by 74 electoral votes.
Engaging in Trump’s narcissistic, megalomaniac fantasies only further divides our country and distracts from the very real problems we face economically, in social justice, and with the pandemic.
Kurt Carlson
College Place