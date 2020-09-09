White males without a college degree still support Donald Trump.
I propose a college degree improves a voter’s ability to function in a democracy. The less education, the more easily a voter can fall for comforting propaganda.
The college degree is not as important as the journey to it. College entrance exams assess if the basics were learned in high school.
The first two years of college continue with broad-based knowledge across the basic disciplines, as well as research and investigation. History, mathematics, literature, science, sociology and psychology reveal the interconnectedness and complexity of human society.
The educated person is less likely to be swayed by simple slogans and sound bites. MAGA and Build a Wall become silly because life is simply not that simple.
Having learned how to verify information, the educated person is able to discern between real and “fake” news. Research reveals Rupert Murdoch purposely created Fox News to be a mouthpiece for far-right ideology. The educated person knows that real journalism has standards and codes of conduct, and is also one of the pillars of democracy.
Well-educated people: Know enough about science to know how a virus spreads; know enough about government and the Constitution to see the current abuses of power; and know enough about history and politics to realize that Trump has completely perverted traditional Republican ideology.
For many “white males w/out a college degree,” the world of the “elites” who run everything is a confusion of forces beyond one’s comprehension let alone control.
Ironically, Trump is one of those elites, monetarily at least, but his con-man soul perceived this vast, white sea of disgruntled men, and he tapped into them with simplicity.
“Make America Great Again!” Back to a time when all these black and brown people weren’t so bothersome. “Just build a wall (for free!).” “Just drain the swamp.”
How to accomplish these goals is never specified, and the promises never kept, but the slogans are sweet and simple.
Under-educated white Americans can’t quite comprehend the forces that both use and subjugate them, they just know they’ve been screwed over somehow (Hey! We founded this country!) and they want someone to stand up for them and someone to blame.
Trumpism fulfills these needs.
An educated populace is able to realize that problems are not simple and neither are solutions. But an under-educated segment of a democracy can fall prey to a megalomaniacal tyrant.
Jeff Warner
Walla Walla